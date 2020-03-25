Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 661,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,876. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

