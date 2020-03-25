Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,214. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

