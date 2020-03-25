Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

ADI stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 3,859,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders sold a total of 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after acquiring an additional 665,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

