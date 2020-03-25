Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

AAWW stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 682,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and have sold 36,748 shares valued at $798,132. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

