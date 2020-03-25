Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $69,001.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 36,748 shares valued at $798,132. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

