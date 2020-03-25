Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,820. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

