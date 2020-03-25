BSA Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. BSA has a 52 week low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.

About BSA

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

