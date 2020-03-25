Cameco’s (CCJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,953,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,867. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,570,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

