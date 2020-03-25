Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASY. Sidoti raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

CASY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,608,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

