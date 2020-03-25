Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.32, approximately 1,303,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,103,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

