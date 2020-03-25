Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.32, approximately 1,303,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,103,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
