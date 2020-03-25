Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.35, 1,344,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 646,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

