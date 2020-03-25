DogeCash Price Up 1.4% This Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $13,557.41 and approximately $18.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00321623 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00387879 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

