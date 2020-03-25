Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of DYNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 271,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,440. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -1.10. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

