Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

ESQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

