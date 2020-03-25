Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 2,496,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,596. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Flowserve by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after acquiring an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

