Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $34.39, approximately 543,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 619,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

