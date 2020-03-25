Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

GBNXF traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

