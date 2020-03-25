Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares shot up 7.2% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gold Standard Ventures traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, 2,091,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 591% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

