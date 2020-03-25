Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gold Standard Ventures traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 2,091,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
