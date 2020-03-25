Greggs’ (GRG) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Greggs to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greggs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of GRG stock traded up GBX 129.90 ($1.71) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,562 ($20.55). 870,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,040.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,077.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.