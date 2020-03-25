HSBC (LON:HSBA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 559 ($7.35).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.77). 63,332,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 529.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 576.41. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Insiders sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 in the last ninety days.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.