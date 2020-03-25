Ink Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exmo and EXX. Ink has a total market cap of $846,542.53 and approximately $4,129.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Coinrail, TOPBTC, LBank, Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

