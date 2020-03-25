Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Up 7.8%

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.71, approximately 557,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 530,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

