ITV’s (ITV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITV. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.79).

ITV stock traded up GBX 5.72 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65.72 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 37,150,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.49. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

