James D. Standen Purchases 2,500 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 317,968 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 674,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

