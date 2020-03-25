JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 922.82 ($12.14).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD stock traded up GBX 87.10 ($1.15) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 519.20 ($6.83). 5,293,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 690.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 756.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.