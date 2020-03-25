Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Jianpu Technology updated its Q1 2020

NYSE JT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

