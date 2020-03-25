Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,231.11 ($42.50).

Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,932 ($25.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,412.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,837.68. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

In related news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders have bought a total of 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

