Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03.

KURA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 633,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,397. The firm has a market cap of $410.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

