ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading 7.8% Higher

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $55.70, approximately 782,109 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 629,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,536,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

