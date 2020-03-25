Mercury Market Capitalization Achieves $339,954.18 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $339,954.18 and $451.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

