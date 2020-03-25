Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $30.17, approximately 682,105 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 706,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 366.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

