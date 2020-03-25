Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading Up 7.8%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29, approximately 188,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 319,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTEM. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

