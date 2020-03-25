NavCoin Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $35,847.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, cfinex, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003794 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028769 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,245,413 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, cfinex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

