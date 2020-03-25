NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.33, approximately 446,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 544,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,267,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

