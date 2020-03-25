New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.
OTCMKTS:NJMC remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,497. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About New Jersey Mining
