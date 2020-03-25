New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.

OTCMKTS:NJMC remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,497. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.