North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 349,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,141. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $133.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

