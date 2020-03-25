Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.75 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ORCH remained flat at $GBX 77.50 ($1.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.46. Orchard Funding Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Monday.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

