Partners Group Holding AG Trims Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,096 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 1,390,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,324. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.