Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. 5,903,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

