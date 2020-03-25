Profund Advisors LLC Buys 91,762 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

