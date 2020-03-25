ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2808 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

CSM stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 73,744 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

