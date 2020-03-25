ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA SBB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

