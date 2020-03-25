ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0279 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 37,405,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,223,333. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
