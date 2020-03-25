ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of UGE stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

