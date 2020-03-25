ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCC traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 1,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Services alerts:

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.