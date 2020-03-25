ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA UCC traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 1,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile
