ProShares Ultra Dow30 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

