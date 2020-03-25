ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA UYG traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 280,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,944. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.
About ProShares Ultra Financials
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.