Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 71,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.45. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

