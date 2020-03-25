Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. 38,034,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,279,854. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $242.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

